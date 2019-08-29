BOJ’s Suzuki: Japan's economy not showing signs of recession

More comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Suzuki, as he speaks about the monetary policy and economic outlook.

It is becoming increasingly important to guide monetary policy with an eye not just on price stability, but on financial system stability.

Once the financial system destabilizes, that could make it very difficult to achieve BOJ's price target.

BOJ must guide policy cautiously more than ever to prevent the financial system from destabilizing.

Will strive to guide policy appropriately to sustain the economy's momentum to hit price goal, while looking at various risks.

Japan's economy not showing signs of recession but need to watch the impact of sales tax hike on consumption.

Japan's economy to continue expanding as a trend, but must be mindful of high uncertainty over global economy.

Japan's economy sustaining momentum to hit BOJs 2% inflation target.