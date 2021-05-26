BOJ's Suzuki: Economy recovering, slowly though

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki made comments on the economic outlook amid vaccine rollout in the country.

Key quotes

“Economy recovering, slowly though.”

“Japan's economy is recovering as a trend.”

“Level of economic activity will stay low for the time being. “

“There is uncertainty on the pace of the vaccine rollout, could weigh on activity in the economy.”

“BOJ ready to take further easing steps if necessary.”

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on USD/JPY, as it hovers around 108.75, modestly flat on the day.