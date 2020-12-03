BOJ's Suzuki: Bank will work to maintain stability in markets

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the monetary policy and policy options.

Key quotes

“It’s crucial to ensure that the BOJ's monetary easing framework is flexible, sustainable.”

“Allowing super-long end of the yield curve to steepen moderately is desirable as it would help improve financial institutions' profits.”

“BOJ's ETF, REIR buying remain necessary steps but room to enhance the framework's sustainability, flexibility.”

“If the pandemic's impact on the economy is bigger than expected, that could affect financial system stability which in turn will further weigh on the economy.”

USD/JPY hangs in lows

USD/JPY consolidates the overnight drop from near the 104.75 region, as it now trades near daily lows of 104.41, still up 0.12% on the day.