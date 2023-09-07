BoJ’s Nakagawa: Still not at stage where Japan has stably, sustainably achieved price target

Early Thursday morning in Asia, Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker Junko Nakagawa crossed wires via Reuters while defending the Japanese central bank's current monetary policy.
BOJ’s Nakagawa initially defended the easy monetary policy by stating that it is appropriate to maintain easy monetary policy for time being while adding that they’re still not at stage where we can say japan has stably, sustainably achieved BoJ price target.
The policymaker highlighted the various side-effects of the monetary easing while also saying that the BoJ will conduct flexible market operation when 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield moves in range of 0.5-1.0% range with eye on interest rate levels and speed of moves.
“BoJ's July decision has heightened sustainability of its monetary easing framework,” added BoJ’s Nakagawa while highlighting expectations of witnessing moderate economic recovery at home and fears of further slowdown in the global growth.
The policymaker showed indecision about inflation conditions while saying that there is chance inflation could accelerate more than expected, though there is also chance pass-through of costs could moderate.
USD/JPY retreats
Following the comments from BoJ policymaker Nakagawa, the USD/JPY pair retreats from the yearly high of 147.87 to 147.57 by the press time.
Also read: USD/JPY prints fresh YTD peak around 147.85, intervention fears might cap gains
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6350 after dismal Aussie trade data, RBA Lowe eyed
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 after Australia’s Trade Balance showed surplus shrinking more than expected to 8,039M in July. The pair remains weighed down by risk aversion-led broad US Dollar demand. RBA Lowe's speech and China trade data eyed.
EUR/USD retreats towards three-month low surrounding 1.0700 as Fed vs. ECB battle intensifies
EUR/USD bears stay in the driver’s seat despite late Wednesday’s corrective bounce, declining to 1.0720. The Euro pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in three months while bracing for the eighth consecutive weekly loss.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,950 as yields drive US Dollar higher
Gold portrays a corrective bounce from one-week low to $1,918, after declining in the last five consecutive days. In doing so, the bright metal seeks more clues to defend the latest downside despite being bearish amid firmer US Dollar and the United States Treasury bond yields, not to forget fears emanating from China.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
Back to higher for longer
US rates rose for a third consecutive day, while US economic data continued to outperform other regions. All of this resulted in more broad demand for the US Dollar and more risk off flow in equities.