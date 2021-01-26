BOJ's Kuroda: Will mull exit from easing policy when inflation nears 2%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will mull exit from easing policy when inflation nears 2%, the central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a scheduled speech on Tuesday.

Additional comments

“Monetary policy does have some limits in trying to achieve the inflation target.”

“We have done our utmost but still did not achieve 2% inflation.”

“Ultimately, central banks are responsible for preventing excessive inflation/deflation.”

USD/JPY back on the bids

USD/JPY is seeing some signs of life on Governor Kuroda’s comments and a rebound in the US Treasury yields amid risk-reset.

The spot was last seen trading at 103.80, up 0.07% on the day.