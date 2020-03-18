BOJ’s Kuroda: Will ease policy further without hesitation if economy worsens further from coronavirus impact

Further comments flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as speaks about the monetary policy, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

If it takes long to contain the virus, it could have severe impact on the economy.

Japan will eventually see a recovery from the virus impact.

What is happening now is different from Lehman crisis.

Firms may face funding strains via drop in demand, output.

Economy can stage a V-shaped recovery.