BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue to patiently sustain powerful monetary easing

Additional headlines are crossing the wires, via Reuters, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko continues to express his take on the monetary policy.

BOJ’s policy means may have become somewhat complex as it seeks to sustain easing for a prolonged period while looking after side effects.

BOJ will continue to patiently sustain powerful monetary easing to achieve its mandate of price stability.

The near-term focus is to respond to the impact of a pandemic on the economy.

Japan's economic activity to remain below pre-pandemic levels for time being.

Regional banks have sufficient capital buffers but face worsening business environment due to pandemic.