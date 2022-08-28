BOJ’s Kuroda: To continue policy easing until wages, prices rise in a stable and sustainable manner

Speaking at the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole Symposium, Wyoming over the weekend, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central bank will likely continue with its accommodative policy in Japan.
Key quotes
“Somewhat miraculously, now we have 2.4% inflation. But almost wholly caused by the international commodity price hike, energy and food.”
“So we expect that by the end of this year, may be inflation rate may approach 2 or 3%, but next year, inflation rate again decelerate toward 1.5%.”
“So, we have no choice other than continued monetary easing until wages and prices rise in a stable and sustainable manner.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is digesting the weekend’s remarks by policymakers in early Monday, keeping its range around 137.60, up 0.08% on the day.
