BOJ’s Kuroda: Still continuing efforts to hit 2% inflation target as soon as possible

Following the comments from the Japanese PM Abe, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that BOJ is still continuing efforts to achieve the 2% inflation target as soon as possible.

Earlier on Wednesday, a summary of opinions at January’s rate review showed that the “recent talk among major central banks on how to avoid “Japanification” stirred debate within the Bank of Japan on whether it needs to review its policy framework”, as cited by Reuters.