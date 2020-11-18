BoJ’s Kuroda: New deposit facility is prudence policy, not monetary

Bank of Japan's governor Kuroda has said that the Bank of Japan to provide support measures for regional banks as prudence policy, which is not subjected to monetary policy meeting.

He explained that the BoJ's support measures for regional banks won't have impact on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, Asian equities were starting out sluggish on Wednesday, on the heels of a subdued and down Wall Street session as concerns over rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns dampened the euphoria from vaccine trial breakthrough.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 fell 0.35% and is trading in the cash down just under1% and losing 224 points in the first hour of trade.