BOJ’s Kuroda: Don't expect Fed policy to have negative impact on Japan’s economy.

Commenting on the Fed’s hawkish pivot, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda said, they “don't expect Fed policy to have a negative impact on Japan’s economy.”

“Desirable for fx rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals.”

“Watching fx moves carefully.”

'Very appropriate' for Fed to shift policy given heightening inflation expectations, wages.”

“Desirable for Japan’ economy that the US economy continues to achieve strong growth without excessive inflation.”

“The US monetary tightening has frequently led to weak yen but that is not always the case.”

“Very concerned about the situation in Ukraine, watching closely possible impact on oil price moves.”

“BOJ’s continued massive monetary easing will help boost corporate profits, improve the job market.”

“Possible that higher energy prices will put temporary downward pressure on real wages.”

“If times comes to debate exit policy, targeting shorter maturity JGB yield could become option.”

“At this stage, it's premature to raise yield target, take steps to steepen the yield curve.”

“If 2% price target is achieved, the board will likely debate various options.”

“Think current YCC is appropriate at moment.”

USD/JPY was last seen trading at 115.46, up 0.11% on the day.