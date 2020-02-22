BoJ's Kuroda: BoJ ready to ease without hesitation if needed

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is ready to ease its monetary policy without hesitation if needed, BoJ Governor Kuroda said on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh on Saturday but added that their view of Japanese economy recovering moderately hasn't changed yet.

"There is a lot of uncertainty over the impact of coronavirus impact but I don't think Japan's economy will slump sharply," Kuroda further noted. Regarding the heightened volatility in foreign exchange markets, Kuroda argued that the movements were a product of broad USD strength and said he wasn't expecting to see a big change in FX trends.