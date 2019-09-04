BOJ’s Kataoka: Important for BOJ to act pre-emptively when economic, price risks heightening

Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Kataoka is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the monetary policy.

Important for BOJ to act pre-emptively when economic, price risks heightening.

I believe BOJ must strengthen monetary easing given there is gap between its price target and actual inflation moves.

By cutting short-term rate target, BOJ can change shape of yield curve to one that is more accommodative.

The timing of the global economic recovery is being delayed, any recovery likely to be moderate.

Inflation may come under downward pressure from roex moves as other central banks turn more dovish on monetary policy.