BOJ’s Harada: There is a risk declines in exports, output could spread to employment, consumption

More comments are hitting the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yutaka Harada, as he continues to speak on the economic situation and monetary policy outlook.

Sees an increase in data pointing to weakness.

Need to add stimulus if 2% target becomes hard.

FX stability, high economic growth are needed for capex to recover.

QQE helped boost bank profits.

There is a risk declines in exports, output could spread to employment, consumption.

BOJ must raise rates only after confirming that price increases have gained enough momentum.

Impact of sales take hike in October on economy is a concern.