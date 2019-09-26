BOJ trims purchases of 5-10-year JGBs by JPY 30 billion

In its routine bond operation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) cut its purchase of JGBs with 5-10 years to maturity by 30 billion yen ($278.6 million), to 350 billion yen from 380 billion yen previously, per Reuters.

Last Friday, the central bank reduced the purchase size for this maturity range by 20 billion yen.

The BOJ action had little to no impact on the Yen markets, as USD/JPY trades on the offers near 107.65 region, tracking the fresh leg down in the US dollar and Treasury yields.