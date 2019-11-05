BOJ trims long-term JGB purchases for first since Sept. 20

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has cut purchases of the Japanese government bonds (JGBs) maturing in 10 to 25 years for the first time since Sept. 20.

The central bank has offered to buy JPY 100 billion worth of JGBs in the 10 to 25-year window versus the previous purchase of JPY 120 billion.

So far, the news has not had a big impact on the USD/JPY pair, leaving the Yen on the defensive amid risk-on action in the global markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.66, representing a 0.10% gain on the day.

Key points via Reuters

- Y420bn worth of JGBs with 1-3 Years until maturity

- Y340bn worth of JGBs with 3-5 Years until maturity

- Y100bn worth of JGBs with 10-25 Years until maturity (prev. Y120bn)

- Y30bn worth of JGBs with 25+ Years until maturity

