BOJ seen ramping up stimulus this year, some bet on action next week - Reuters poll

An increasing number of economists expect the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to boost stimulus this year, while a few expect the central bank to act next week, according to a latest Reuters poll of 41 economists conducted between Sept. 2 to Sept. 11.

33 of 41 economists said the BOJ's next move would be to ease further (vs 30 of 38 in Aug poll).

13 of 30 economists expected BOJ to ease further in Sept, 10 said in Oct, five said in Dec.

Japan FY2019 core CPI forecast 0.7%; FY2020 0.7% (unchanged from Aug poll).

Japan FY2019 GDP growth forecast 0.8%; FY2020 0.4% (vs 0.5%, 0.5% in Aug poll).