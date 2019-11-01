BOJ offers to buy JPY 380 bln worth of JGBs

In its routine daily operation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) offered to purchase the Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) worth JPY 380 billion.

The BOJ will buy JGBs worth of JPY 350 billion in 5-10-year maturity while JPY 30 billion of inflation linked bonds will be bought.

The Japanese Yen remains unperturbed by the above headlines, as USD/JPY remains in the red below 108.00 amid fresh US-China trade woes-led risk-aversion.