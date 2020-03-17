BOJ offers $30.272 bln USD liquidity via its 84-day operation, largest amount since Dec 2008

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced that it offered $30.272 bln dollar liquidity through its 84-day operation, the largest amount since Dec 2008.

This comes after a global coordinated policy action was agreed upon by major central bankers on Sunday to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier today, the central bank offered to buy JPY 100bn worth of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) of 3-5 years and 5-10 years maturity.