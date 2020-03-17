BOJ offers $30.272 bln USD liquidity via its 84-day operation, largest amount since Dec 2008

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced that it offered $30.272 bln dollar liquidity through its 84-day operation, the largest amount since Dec 2008.
This comes after a global coordinated policy action was agreed upon by major central bankers on Sunday to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier today, the central bank offered to buy JPY 100bn worth of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) of 3-5 years and 5-10 years maturity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Off session highs, stuck in a narrowing price range
USD/JPY failed to sustain the uptick above 107.00 and now heads back towards 106.00 amid a retreat in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. BOJ offered to buy JPY 100 billion worth of Japanese government bonds.
AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.6150 amid dovish RBA minutes, risk-on
AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.6150, as traders continue to weigh in the dovish RBA minutes, which highlighted the central bank's readiness to cut rates further or launch a QE program. Risk-on sentiment keeps the downside cushioned.
Trading Volatility: Resist the temptation to pick tops and bottoms
What a trader wants is the right side of a new trend. It is not necessary to pick the turning point. Remember. If you get 50% of any move you have done your job. Has a basic assumption changed to enable a new trend?
Gold prices drop back below $1,500, focus on key Fibonacci levels
Gold prices fail to hold onto the early-day recovery gains, slips beneath 200-day SMA. A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit near-term upside. November 2019 low, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bears’ radars.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.