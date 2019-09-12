ING analysts don’t think the BoJ wants to fall behind and risk further economic weakness as the continued safe-haven appreciation of the currency (JPY) dampen exports and GDP growth ahead.
Key Quotes
“Japan’s growth has been anaemic and inflation is nowhere close to the BoJ’s 2% target, nor is likely to get there in the distant future. Making matters worse will be the consumption tax hike looming next month. The hike may add a few points to inflation but history is a guide to how disruptive these tax hikes have been for the economy.”
“Taking rates deeper into the negative territory remains an option, as Governor Kuroda pointed out earlier this month, though the adverse impact on consumer sentiment through more negative returns on saving remains a policy dilemma. The recent sell-off in JGBs (less negative yields with the 10-year up from -0.28% in late August to -0.21% currently) and weaker JPY should be a relief for the BoJ but again that’s a reflection of what’s happened to the US Treasury yield, while the thawing US-China trade relations sapped the safe-haven demand for the JPY.”
“Even so, a rate cut shouldn’t come as a complete surprise for the markets. What good that does to the economy will remain a question absent any effective policy tools to address the perennial problem of sub-target inflation (or is it the target that's rather unrealistic?).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with multi-year lows, bounces
The EUR/USD pair is recovering from 1.0926 as the ECB’s head, Mario Draghi, explains policymakers’ decision to amplify stimulus with open-ended QE. Dollar firmer on encouraging August core inflation.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.2282, stays within familiar levels
The Pound lost some ground as the greenback strengthened post-ECB and US inflation. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: bulls in control ahead of ECB
US President Trump delayed the introduction of higher tariffs. Mixed Japanese data continue signaling slowing economic growth. USD/JPY could extend gains up to 109.31, August monthly high.
Gold rallies further beyond $1500 handle, fresh weekly tops
Gold built on its goodish intraday up-move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, beyond $1515 level in a knee-jerk reaction to a more dovish tilt by ECB.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.