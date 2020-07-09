BOJ cuts economic assessment for all of Japan's nine regions

In its latest quarterly report released on Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) slashed the economic assessment for all of Japan’s nine regions.

The regions are either worsening or in a severe state due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BOJ report mentioned.

USD/JPY steady around 107.25

USD/JPY holds steady around 107.25 heading into the European open, as the bulls defend the 107.20 support amid broad US dollar weakness. The yen markets are unperturbed by the downgrade to Japan’s economic assessment.