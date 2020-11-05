BOJ boosts JGBs bond-buying on Thursday

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) ramped up its Japanese Government Bond (JGB) purchases in 1-3 years maturities by JPY500 billion vs. JPY420 billion previous, in its routine daily operation.

The central bank also boosted the buying of JGBs in 3-5 years maturities to the tune of JPY420 billion from the JPY350bn purchases seen previously.

Market reaction

USD/JPY holds the lower ground around 104.30 amid the sell-off in the US Treasury yields while markets cheer a potential Biden victory in the elections. However, a sense of caution prevails, as President Donald Trump campaign filed a new ballot suit in Pennsylvania.