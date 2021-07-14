BoE's Ramsden: Conceivable current programme of asset purchases could not be completed

Many of the inflation factors in the US economy are also being seen in the UK economy, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"US Fed also thinks high levels of inflation will also be transitory."

"US Fed is following flexible average inflation targetting, we target 2% at all times."

"US inflation expectations now look well anchored."

"US situation does not add to concerns we might have in MPC."

"It's conceivable that we could not complete the current programme of asset purchases."

"There is a range of things we can do on the gilts side."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.3855.