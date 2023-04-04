BoE's Pill: There is a lot of policy-in-the-pipeline still to come through

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday that caution is still needed in assessing inflation prospects on account of the potential persistence of domestically generated inflation, as reported by Reuters.
Key takeaways
"The onus remains on ensuring enough monetary tightening is delivered to see the job through."
"There is a lot of policy-in-the-pipeline still to come through."
"Caution is still needed in assessing inflation prospects on account of the potential persistence of domestically generated inflation."
"MPC need to remain vigilant to signs of tightening financial conditions."
"I will base my may rate decision on data flow and its interpretation in the forecast."
"Recent developments in indicators of inflation persistence have been mixed."
"Wage developments, particularly higher frequency indicators of current momentum, appear to be easing."
"MPC should be cautious viewing better prospects for activity as something inherently inflationary."
"Relative to where we were a few months ago, the difficult trade-off facing monetary policy has eased."
Market reaction
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Tuesday and was last seen rising 0.75% on the day at 1.2505.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews two-month highs above 1.0950
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early February above 1.0950 before retreating modestly. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar following disappointing data releases fuels EUR/USD's rally on Tuesday.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.2500 after having met resistance at that level earlier in the day. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand after weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold surges to fresh multi-month highs above $2,020
Gold has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level in over a year above $2,020 on Tuesday. Dismal JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data from the US triggered a fresh leg of USD selloff in the American session and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.