BOE’s Hauser: Markets could come under strain again if there is another leg to coronavirus

The Bank of England (BOE) Executive Director for markets Andrew Hauser said that “markets could come under strain again, if there is another leg to the coronavirus global infection cycle or if economic data is persistently worse-than-expected.”

The rush for cash during lockdown was the "biggest test of core market functioning and resilience" since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), he said.

Market reaction

GBP/USD tested the 1.2500 demand area and bounced back towards 1.2515 region despite downbeat UK Construction PMI, Brexit concerns and worrisome virus stats.