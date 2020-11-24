BoE's Haskel: Vaccine providing some light at the end of the tunnel

Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England (BoE), said on Tuesday that vaccine news provides some light at the end of the tunnel, as reported by Reuters.

Haskel further acknowledged that they see long-term scarring effect from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional takeaways

"Too early to say if vaccines news will significantly improve the BoE's economic outlook for 2021."

"If the economy comes back because of the vaccine, the effects of Brexit may be a longer-term problem for the economy."

"We still have plenty that we can do in terms of policy firepower."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.3332, gaining 0.07% on a daily basis.