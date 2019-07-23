BoE's Haldane: UK monetary policy needs to be flexible

Additional comments from Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane continue to cross the wires as he responds to questions after delivering his prepared remarks at an event for local businesses in Scunthorpe, northern England. Below are some key quotes as reported by Reuters.

"UK monetary policy needs to be flexible and fleet of foot."

"Brexit means UK monetary policy will be different to US or eurozone."

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading near mid-1.24s, posting small losses for the day.