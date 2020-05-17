BOE’s Haldane: There are other options beyond negative interest rates

In an interview with the UK Telegraph, when asked about the much-debated negative interest rates, the Bank of England’s (BOE) Chief Andy Haldane said, “there are other options beyond that, or alongside that, that we're looking at as well.”

Additional quotes

“With QE there is more we can do there on the gilt side and the corporate bond side in principle.”

“As we've found from other central banks, you could purchase assets further down the risk spectrum.”

“Does not want to imply we're poised on any of those options.”

On negative rates, BoE buying riskier assets, "these are something the Bank needs to look at, and are looking at, with somewhat greater immediacy.”

