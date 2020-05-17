BOE’s Haldane: There are other options beyond negative interest rates

In an interview with the UK Telegraph, when asked about the much-debated negative interest rates, the Bank of England’s (BOE) Chief Andy Haldane said, “there are other options beyond that, or alongside that, that we're looking at as well.”
Additional quotes
“With QE there is more we can do there on the gilt side and the corporate bond side in principle.”
“As we've found from other central banks, you could purchase assets further down the risk spectrum.”
“Does not want to imply we're poised on any of those options.”
On negative rates, BoE buying riskier assets, "these are something the Bank needs to look at, and are looking at, with somewhat greater immediacy.”
GBP/USD Forecast: More losses locked in? Four top US figures, the Fed minutes, and virus dilemmas all eyed
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold: Symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks
Gold hit 7-year tops after symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. XAU/USD regained all major Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA). Daily RSI now suggests more room for additional upside, with the pattern target near $1805 eyed in the coming weeks.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.