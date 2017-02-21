BOE’s Haldane: Risks to interest rates are two sided and symmetric

BOE’s Haldane: Risks to interest rates are two sided and symmetricBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane is on the wires now, testifying on the February inflation report before the Treasury Select Committee (TSC).
There was collective amnesia at central banks in the run up to the last crisis
Scope to improve forecasting is more limited than weather forecasting
Is comfortable with a broadly neutral stance on the likely course of interest rates
Risks to interest rates are two sided and symmetric
We would be concerned if there was a too sharp rise in market interest rates
Too sharp a rise in market rates could tighten credit conditions and hit consumer spending