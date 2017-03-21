BOE's Carney: Don't overreact to one month's data - RTRS

Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the G20's Financial Stability Board, MarkCarney, responded to questions on the inflation figures at a panel discussion in London on banking conduct standards.

Key quotes

Look, (it's) a single data point. You never overreact to a single data point

Earlier today, consumer price inflation hit 2.3% in February, overshooting above the BoE's 2% target and its strongest in nearly three-and-a-half years.