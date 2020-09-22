BOE’s Bailey: Watching Brexit developments very carefully

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Commenting on the Brexit issue, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said, “we are watching the Brexit developments very carefully.”

Bailey speaks at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Additional comments (via Reuters)

Trade agreement between the UK and EU would be better Brexit outcome.

We would do everything we can to help the economy if there is disruption after Brexit transition.

Recent news from the EU on financial clearing was encouraging.

The UK cannot be a rule taker on the EU financial services, not a price worth paying.

GBP/USD stays below 1.2800

GBP/USD stalls the rebound below 1.2800 amid new coronavirus restrictions in the UK and Governor Bailey’s comments on the economy and monetary policy.

