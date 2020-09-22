BOE’s Bailey: Last week's statement on negative rates should be no surprise

Additional comments crossing the wires, via Reuters, as the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey continues to speak at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Negative rates have been a mixed bag in other countries.

Negative rates would right puzzle public without clear communication.

Last week's BOE statement on negative rates should be no surprise.

BOE needs to know how to implement negative rates, but should not read more into it.

BOE's statement last week did not imply BOE would use negative rates.

Like the Fed, BOE is flexible in returning inflation back to its target.

Decision on future of furlough and business support is for Chancellor, past measures have been very helpful.

We are in a world of structurally low interest rates, expect that to persist.

COVID-19 is not only risk, need to look at global trade tensions.