WTI holds steady above $64.00 amid inventory buildup, geopolitical uncertainty

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $64.20 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI price holds steady as lingering geopolitical uncertainty offsets a significant build in US crude oil inventory. Traders brace for the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which will be released later on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump continued to threaten Iran with possible military attacks if Tehran does not accede to his demands on issues ranging from nuclear enrichment to ballistic missiles. The remarks came as Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, met with the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, to discuss the results of talks between US and Iranian officials last week.

Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding diplomatic relations between the US and Iran. Any signs of escalating tensions between the two countries could boost the black gold in the near term.

On the other hand, US crude oil inventories rose last week, which raises fears of oversupply and could drag the WTI price lower. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly report, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending February 6 climbed by 13.4 million barrels, compared to a fall of 11.1 million barrels in the previous week.

The EIA crude oil stockpiles report will be published on Wednesday. A larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw indicates stronger demand and could lift the WTI price, while a bigger build than estimated signals weaker demand or excess supply, which might weigh on the WTI price.