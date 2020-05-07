BoE's Bailey: Not ruling anything out on further measures

The Bank of England (BoE) is not ruling anything out on further policy measures, Governor Andrew Bailey told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

"We are nowhere near using negative rates," Bailey added. "There is no big distinction between the BoE policy and an open-ended QE." Furthermore, Bailey noted that the exit path from the furlough program was uncertain.

Market reaction

The British pound doesn't seem to be reacting to these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2375, adding 0.27% on a daily basis.