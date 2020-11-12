BoE’s Bailey: Don’t have a date in mind for negative rates review outcome

Continuing with his speech at the Financial Times Global Digital Conference, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that they have talked about yield curve control but don't see a great need for at the moment. We do not have a date in mind for negative rates review outcome. A great deal of work needs to be done with banks in deciding if negative rates are doable, Bailey added further.

The comments did little to influence the British pound, or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair, which was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the 1.3180 region.