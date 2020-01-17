BOE to keep rates on-hold this month but rate cut bets rise – Reuters poll

Despite the increased call for a rate cut by the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers recently, a Reuters poll of analysts showed that the British central bank is likely to steer rates on a steady course on January, 30th - the eve of the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU).
Key Findings:
“While 60 of 68 respondents in the Jan. 13-16 poll said there would be no change in policy this month they gave a median 35% chance the MPC will cut rates.
Sterling fell 0.25% against the dollar after the inflation data and money markets now see around a 57% chance of a rate cut this month compared to 49% before the inflation reading. But median forecasts in the poll of over 60 economists show no change to borrowing costs until 2023 at least.
The median probability of a disorderly Brexit, when no deal on their future relationship is agreed between the two sides, nudged up to 20% in the latest Reuters poll from 15% given last month.
The economy will expand just 1.1% this year but accelerate to 1.5% next year after the situation is clarified, the median of nearly 90 economists polled showed.
There is just a 20% likelihood of a recession this year and a 25% likelihood of one in the next two years, down from the 25% and 30% chances given in a December poll.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts gains above 0.6900 post-China data dump
The AUD has caught fresh bids in the last minutes, in a delayed reaction to the in-line with estimates Chinese Q4 GDP numbers and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial figures for December. AUD/USD now attempts gains above 0.6900.
USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance
USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November
A gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over.
GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080
GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.