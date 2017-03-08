BoE: Rates may need to rise more than markets currently imply

BoE: Rates may need to rise more than markets currently implyBy Omkar Godbole
The Bank of England BoE believes the interest rates need to rise more than the marktes currently imply. The forecast expects 2 rate hikes over next 3 years.
Key points
UK economy will remain sluggish
GDP forecast revised lower to 1.7% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018
Currency depreciation effect seen having continued upward influence on inflation
Inflation will peak at about 3% in October, will slow to 2.2% in 2020
The bank has eased slightly by adding GBP 15 billion to TFS
