The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) analysts express their thoughts on the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision announced on Thursday.
Key Quotes:
“The BoE left interest rates unchanged, but noted that if Brexit uncertainty continued, this would likely dampen the domestically generated inflation pressures.
The BoE might be late to the party, but it was dovish, cautious about growth and starting to lay the framework for future rate cuts.
Sterling was unmoved, but leapt later when EC President Juncker expressed optimism about a Brexit deal, saying he wasn’t wedded to the Irish backstop as long as its objectives were met.”
