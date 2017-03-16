BoE likely to maintain status quo today – Danske Bank

Strategists at Danske Bank points out that the Bank of England's (BoE) March meeting (one of the small meetings without updated projections or a press conference) ends today and they do not expect it to make any policy changes.

Key Quotes

“We expect the BoE to maintain the Bank Rate at 0.25% and keep its neutral stance by repeating that it could move in 'either direction'. This is widely expected, so we do not expect big movements in the GBP or UK yields.”