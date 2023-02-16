BOC's Macklem: Prepared to hike rates if inflation doesn't decline in line with forecasts

"If evidence begins to accumulate to show that inflation is not declining in line with forecast, we are prepared to raise policy rate further, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said while testifying before the Standing Committee on Finance.
Key takeaways
"We’ve seen some evidence that our interest rate increases are starting to slow demand and rebalance our overheated economy."
"With inflation above 6%, we are still a long way from the 2% target, but inflation is turning the corner."
"Canadian economy remains overheated and clearly in excess demand, and this continues to put upward pressure on many domestic prices."
"Expect CPI inflation to fall to around 3% in the middle of this year and reach the 2% target in 2024."
"Global energy prices could jump again, pushing inflation up around the world."
Market reaction
USD/CAD showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3460, where it was up 0.5% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after latest US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined at a softer pace than expected in January and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2000 before staging a rebound. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory following the latest data releases from the US, however, the US Dollar holds its ground and limits the pair's upside.
Gold: XAU/USD lower lows maintain $1,800 at sight Premium
Spot gold extended its bearish route, posting a fresh February low of $1,827.65 following the release of United States macroeconomic data. The US Dollar consolidated its latest gains throughout the first half of the day, with stock markets hovering around their opening levels.
MASK price ready to jump 25% under these specific conditions
Mask Network (MASK) had had a staggering performance these past three days, even before the US inflation numbers came out. With traders becoming convinced that 2023 is the year of the turnaround that will reintroduce more normal market conditions, price action is seeing investor inflow to get ahead of that.
Roku Earnings: ROKU stock up 10% despite extreme growth in Q4 operating expenses
Roku (ROKU) stock has leapt ahead by 10% in Thursday's premarket after the previous day delivering a large beat to revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. Afterhours on Wednesday Roku reported revenue of $867 million that destroyed Wall Street consensus for $803 million.