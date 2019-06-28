BoC survey: Slight improvement in business sentiment; investment and hiring intentions remain healthy

- Canadian businesses expect inflation to remain below BoC's target.
- Business sentiment improves slightly in the second quarter according to the survey.
- The USD/CAD pair extends daily decline, trades at multi-month lows.
The Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey for the second quarter highlighted that there was a slight improvement in the business sentiment and investment and hiring intentions remained healthy.
The USD/CAD came under a modest bearish pressure amid the upbeat tone in the statement and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 1.3075. Below are some key takeaways as reported by Reuters.
"Businesses expect increase in sales growth over next 12 months, backed by healthy domestic and foreign demand and low C$."
"Weakness tied to the Western Canadian oil industry and global trade winds continue to hold back future sales."
"Indicator of capacity pressures recovered somewhat after falling in last survey; reports of labor shortages increased from a low level but are not widespread."
"Input price growth is expected to slow slightly as several firms anticipate pressures from tariffs will fade over next 12 months."
"Output growth seen accelerating modestly as more firms see favorable conditions for passing on various cost increases to customers."
"Intentions to increase employment are positive, still widespread across most regions and sectors."
"Several firms expect various regulations and policies to hold back further sales, with some citing uncertainty over future pipeline capacity and crude production curtailments."
"Inflation expectations are unchanged; majority of firms anticipate inflation will be in lower half of bank's target range."
"Mortgage lending conditions eased in q2 while non-mortgage conditions remained mostly unchanged."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY climbs back closer to daily tops, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday climb and jumped to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 107.80 region post-US data, albeit lacked follow-through.
Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Gold finally broke down of its European session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1407 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.