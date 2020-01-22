BoC press conference January 22 – Governor Poloz speech live stream

Bank of Canada's (BoC) Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins will be delivering their remarks on the monetary policy outlook after the bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected and respond to questions from the press at a press conference at 16:15 GMT.

Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, USD/CAD jumps to 1.3100.

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% at its January policy meeting. In its policy statement, the BoC noted that it sees less risk of an extreme downside scenario related to trade tensions.

About Stephen Poloz (via bankofcanada.ca)

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas."