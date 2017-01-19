BoC: No fireworks, holds overnight rate at 0.50% - RBC Economics

Josh Nye, Economist at RBC Econmics, notes that the Bank of Canada held the overnight rate steady at 0.50%, as expected, and provided little in the way of an implicit policy bias.

Key Quotes

“Uncertainty about the global outlook was front and centre in the policy statement, particularly with regards to US policy, although the Bank’s initial assumption was that fiscal stimulus would boost US growth by ½ ppt over the next two years. The Bank took note of tightening financial conditions, both from rising global bond yields and appreciation of the Canadian dollar alongside the US dollar―the latter exacerbating competiveness challenges and “muting the outlook for exports.” The energy sector’s adjustment to lower prices is now seen as largely complete, although negative wealth and income effects are expected to linger.”

“The Bank’s GDP forecasts were little changed; 2.1% growth this year and next is still expected to close the output gap around mid-2018.”

“Our Take: