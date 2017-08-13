Bitcoin sits comfortably above $4000 mark

Over the weekend, Bitcoin [BTC] prices jumped to a record high of $4135, taking the total gains from Wednesday to more than 20%.

Note that just a week ago, Bitcoin scaled $3000 for the first time.

The newly created Bitcoin Cash [BCC] failed to gather pace last week. This, coupled with SegWit activation boosted investor confidence in BTC. The BTC’s market capitalization now stands $67.49 billion.

As per coinmarketcap.com, BTC currently trades 4.36% higher around $4079 levels. Ether has shed 3.3%, while Bitcoin Cash is down almost 6%.