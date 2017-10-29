Bitcoin refreshes record high above $ 6300, up 500% on the year

Bitcoin refreshes record high above $ 6300, up 500% on the yearBy Dhwani Mehta
Bitcoin, the world largest cryptocurrency rallied hard over the weekend to hit a new all-time high above $ 6000 mark, after having reached the previous record high at $ 6183 earlier this month.
The latest upsurge in Bitcoin is mainly attributed to the renewed expectations gathering pace that China will lift the regulations that halted the trade of digital currency, following reports that the Chinese investors could trade Bitcoin again in the near future.
The world's first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin refresh the record high at $6,306.58 on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index on Sunday. However, further upside looks doubtful, as the price of bitcoin is already up more than 500% so far this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.