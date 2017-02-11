Bitcoin up double-digit percent, beyond $7000 mark, with global use risingBy Haresh Menghani
• Touches all-time high level near $7300 mark.
• Highly overbought conditions warrant consolidation.
Digital currency bitcoin surged through $7000 mark and jumped to an intraday record high level of $ 7315 on Thursday.
The world largest crypto-currency has seen more than seven-fold rise in its value since the start of this year and has more than doubled in the past seven weeks alone. The latest leg of upsurge could be attributed to news earlier this week that CME Group, the world's largest derivatives exchange operator, plans to launch bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter.
The announcement supported the view that entry into the futures market on the CME would attract the attention of institutional investors and help the popular currency to extend its rally.
The buying interest seems to have subsided a bit, for the moment, with the currency now consolidating strong gains around $7000 mark amid highly near-term overbought conditions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.