Beijing to soon unveil plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products - Global Times

According to Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Beijing is getting ready to announce retaliatory tariffs on certain US products.
"Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods," Hu Xijin tweeted out.
"Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products. China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain."
With the initial reaction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated slightly from its daily highs but was still up 1.78% on the day at the time of press.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.