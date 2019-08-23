Beijing to soon unveil plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products - Global Times

According to Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Beijing is getting ready to announce retaliatory tariffs on certain US products.

"Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods," Hu Xijin tweeted out.

"Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products. China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain."

With the initial reaction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated slightly from its daily highs but was still up 1.78% on the day at the time of press.