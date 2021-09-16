BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc trades higher as investors get bullish on Cryptyde spin-off

- NASDAQ:BBIG gained 2.52% to pace the meme stock sector.
- WallStreetBets and other retail investors turn their attention to an old favorite.
- OpenSea is under fire as an insider is revealed to be flipping NFTs for profit.
NASDAQ:BBIG needed a catalyst in order to find support after the stock fell by 7.0% and 17.0% respectively to start the week. On Wednesday, shares of BBIG gained 2.52% and closed the trading session at $8.15. The catalyst in question was that Wednesday marked the ex-dividend date for BBIG shareholders where they would receive shares of the company’s spin-off brand Cryptyde. The spin-off is not yet publicly traded, but Vinco Ventures does fully intend on taking Cryptyde public in the near future. The move higher came on a day where all three major indices powered higher, with the NASDAQ gaining 0.82% and the Dow Jones rebounding by 236 basis points.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
While Cryptyde and iconic meme stock GameStop (NYSE:GME) both paced the meme sector on Wednesday, WallStreetBets had another ticker symbol at the top of their list. The most commonly used ticker in the Reddit forum on Wednesday was data analytics giant Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), and shares rose by 3.12% during the session. It was a strong showing for Palantir which has steadily climbed over the past month after consolidating for the better part of 2021.
BBIG stock forecast
One of Vinco Ventures’ high profile competitors, OpenSea, is under fire on social media on Wednesday. The platform allows users to buy and sell NFTs, and is one of the sites of choice for the NFT industry. But on Wednesday it was revealed that a high-ranking insider was using the platform to buy and sell prominent NFTs to himself, using insider information to turn a profit. The security gap is just another reminder of how early we are in the NFT revolution, and that there are going to be plenty of speed bumps along the way.
