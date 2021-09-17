BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc climbs higher and outpaces market on massive volume

It was a mostly quiet session for meme stocks on Thursday aside from the volume spike for shares of BBIG . AMC fell by 1.71% and GameStop added 0.90%. Ironnet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) was the big winner of the day and the most talked about ticker symbol on r/WallStreetBets this morning. Ironnet jumped by 28.85% on Thursday, improving its gains from the past month to a whopping 314.0%.

Vinco Ventures traded higher on Thursday and a large part of that was a massive spike in the daily trading volume. Over 101 million shares changed hands during Thursday’s session compared to a daily average trading volume number of 42 million shares . For comparison, Thursday’s daily trading volume for AMC (NYSE:AMC) was 56 million shares, while GameStop (NYSE:GME) only saw 3 million shares traded. The number is fairly significant for BBIG since the outstanding share float sits at only 80 million.

NASDAQ:BBIG was a winner in the meme stock sector on Thursday, as the stock extended its win streak for a second day. Shares of BBIG added 2.09% and closed the trading session at $8.32 . After a bullish reversal on Wednesday, stocks continued their downward trend on Thursday as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed lower once again. The NASDAQ managed to eke out a small gain despite being nearly 1.0% lower earlier in the day. Broader markets shrugged off higher than expected retail sales data for the month of August, as the figures were not enough to fend off the close of September’s OPEX week.

