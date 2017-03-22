Banxico's Carstens: Peso moves a good example of the currency overreacts

Banxico's Carstens: Peso moves a good example of the currency overreactsBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Mexico Governor Agustín Carstens crossed the wires last hours, via Reuters, commenting on the exchange rate and monetary policy.
Main Headlines:
Peso losses and recovery this year a good example of how peso overreacts
Expect inflation will be above target range this year, begin falling by end of 2017 and converge to 3 pct in 2018
Bank will act opportunely to ensure inflation expectations are anchored
Mexico looking for best combination of monetary, fiscal policy
Meanwhile, the Mexican peso caught a fresh bid-wave on Banxico’s Carstens’ comments, knocking-off USD/MXN to session lows near 18.9940 levels.